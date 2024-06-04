Results secondary, Uganda players ‘cherishing’ participation

Frank Nsubuga and Mohammad Nabi played together in 2009 in the World Cricket League in Argentina. Franco presented Nabi with a Cricket Cranes replica Jersey. PHOTO: FACEBOOK

It does not matter that Uganda win or lose in the T20 World Cup in USA and the West Indies, all that matters for them is the participation.

That's the reason Uganda captain Brian Masaba took positives from his team's T20 World Cup debut, despite the heavy 125-run defeat against Afghanistan in Guyana today.

"Pretty special moment for us, hearing our national anthem and seeing our flag at the World Cup," Masaba said.

"Something I will cherish for the rest of my life. First game at the World Cup, lot of nerves. Good to get that out of the way. We will look to come out and play better next game."

Earlier Frank Nsubuga admitted: "This is the thing we have been dreaming about our whole lives. To be here. And yes, I'm 43, but my dream came true, and I'm very happy for that."

Although this is their first World Cup as a nation, Uganda were part of a combined East Africa team along with Kenya, Tanzania and Zambia that took part in the 1975 ODI World Cup.

Cricket was first introduced to the region in the late 19th century by British colonial settlers and became popular among the large number of Indian labourers brought in to work on East African railways.

Afghanistan skipper Rashid Khan, however, expressed his satisfaction over his side's dominant bowling and batting performance to thrash debutants Uganda.

"It was the kind of start we wanted as a team," Afghanistan captain Rashid Khan said. "It does not matter who we play, it is about the mindset.

"The hard work we have done in the last few weeks, the way the openers started and the way our bowlers bowled -- it was a great overall team effort."

