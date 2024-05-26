Kohli likely to miss Bangladesh warm-up match

Virat Kohli is likely to miss India's warm-up match against Bangladesh ahead of the T20 World Cup 2024. According to reports, Virat Kohli did not travel with the first batch of players to the United States for the upcoming ICC tournament.

The first batch of players left for USA on Saturday, with India captain Rohit Sharma, head coach Rahul Dravid, batting coach Vikram Rathour, and several other players onboard the flight from Mumbai.

According to the Indian Express, Kohli extended his break following RCB's exit from IPL 2024. A BCCI official mentioned that Kohli had informed BCCI in advance about his delayed joining. The 35-year-old batter is expected to depart for New York on May 30.

"Kohli had informed us way beforehand that he will be joining the team late and that is why the BCCI has kept his visa appointment for a later date. He is expected to fly out to New York in the early morning of May 30th. The BCCI has agreed to his request," a BCCI official told the newspaper.

India and Bangladesh are scheduled to play a warm-up match in New York on June 1, a day before the tournament proper starts.

Bangladesh's first match in the T20 World Cup is against Sri Lanka on June 8 while India start their proceedings against Ireland on June 5.