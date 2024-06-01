Kohli's iconic shot in MCG voted as Greatest Moment in T20 World Cup

Virat Kohli's 2022 masterclass against Pakistan has been voted the ICC Men's T20 World Cup FanCraze Greatest Moment.

With an incredible 39% of the vote, Kohli's amazing innings of 82* has been hailed as the best moment in the history of the men's T20 World Cup.

It came two years ago with India chasing 160 at the MCG during the 2022 edition of the men's T20 World Cup — and it was Kohli, always the man for the big occasion, who stepped up and steered his country to victory, hitting 82 from 53 balls.

They had been teetering at 31/4 but Kohli brought India back with the help of Hardik Pandya in an impressive fifth-wicket stand — and he underlined it with some late big hitting, including two sixes off Haris Rauf's last over.

There have been plenty of great highlights from the first eight editions of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup and the initial list had 16 of these as part of our FanCraze Greatest Moments.

From there, Kohli's iconic six has come out on top to be crowned the winner.