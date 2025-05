Playoffs beckon as Kohli chases IPL glory

Virat Kohli can fulfil his dream of finally winning the Indian Premier League when the playoffs begin this week, desperate to banish the "heartbreak" of losing the final as captain nine years ago.

Kohli's Royal Challengers Bengaluru face table-toppers Punjab Kings on Thursday in Mullanpur after securing second place by chasing 228 to beat Lucknow Super Giants on Tuesday.

The winners go straight into the final in Ahmedabad on June 3.

But even if Bengaluru lose that encounter, they will have another chance to reach the final against the winners of Friday's "eliminator" between Gujarat Titans and Mumbai Indians.

The 36-year-old Kohli recently retired from Tests having already walked away from T20 internationals after India's World Cup triumph last year.

But the hunger to lift the IPL trophy still burns bright for the two-time World Cup winner, who played a leading part in India's 50-over Champions Trophy victory earlier this year.

"I had two heartbreaks in my life in 2016," Kohli told Indian broadcaster JioStar.

"First was the World T20 and then the IPL final."

Affectionately known as "King Kohli", he has scored more runs than anyone in IPL history and is the only player to have spent all 18 seasons of the league with one team since its inception in 2008.

He has been on the losing side in the final three times, in 2009, 2011 and 2016, but fans believe that it is an omen that Kohli wears number 18 on his shirt -- and that it will be 18th time lucky this year.

He has been in vintage form as he pursues his goal: his 54 on Tuesday that set up victory against Lucknow was his eighth half-century of a season in which he has made 602 runs at an average of 60.20.

PLAY-OFFS FIXTURES

May 29: Punjab v Bengaluru in Qualifier 1, Mullanpur

May 30: Gujarat v Mumbai in Eliminator, Mullanpur

June 1: Loser of Qualifier 1 v winner of Eliminator in Qualifier 2, Ahmedabad

June 3: Winner of Qualifier 1 v winner of Qualifier 2 in the final, Ahmedabad