Cricket
AFP
Thu May 29, 2025 08:22 AM
Last update on: Thu May 29, 2025 08:27 AM

Most Viewed

Cricket
Cricket

Playoffs beckon as Kohli chases IPL glory

Thu May 29, 2025 08:22 AM
Last update on: Thu May 29, 2025 08:27 AM
AFP
Thu May 29, 2025 08:22 AM Last update on: Thu May 29, 2025 08:27 AM
PHOTO: AFP

Virat Kohli can fulfil his dream of finally winning the Indian Premier League when the playoffs begin this week, desperate to banish the "heartbreak" of losing the final as captain nine years ago.

Kohli's Royal Challengers Bengaluru face table-toppers Punjab Kings on Thursday in Mullanpur after securing second place by chasing 228 to beat Lucknow Super Giants on Tuesday.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

The winners go straight into the final in Ahmedabad on June 3.

But even if Bengaluru lose that encounter, they will have another chance to reach the final against the winners of Friday's "eliminator" between Gujarat Titans and Mumbai Indians.

The 36-year-old Kohli recently retired from Tests having already walked away from T20 internationals after India's World Cup triumph last year.

But the hunger to lift the IPL trophy still burns bright for the two-time World Cup winner, who played a leading part in India's 50-over Champions Trophy victory earlier this year.

"I had two heartbreaks in my life in 2016," Kohli told Indian broadcaster JioStar.

"First was the World T20 and then the IPL final."

Affectionately known as "King Kohli", he has scored more runs than anyone in IPL history and is the only player to have spent all 18 seasons of the league with one team since its inception in 2008.

He has been on the losing side in the final three times, in 2009, 2011 and 2016, but fans believe that it is an omen that Kohli wears number 18 on his shirt -- and that it will be 18th time lucky this year.

He has been in vintage form as he pursues his goal: his 54 on Tuesday that set up victory against Lucknow was his eighth half-century of a season in which he has made 602 runs at an average of 60.20.

PLAY-OFFS FIXTURES

May 29: Punjab v Bengaluru in Qualifier 1, Mullanpur

May 30: Gujarat v Mumbai in Eliminator, Mullanpur

June 1: Loser of Qualifier 1 v winner of Eliminator in Qualifier 2, Ahmedabad

June 3: Winner of Qualifier 1 v winner of Qualifier 2 in the final, Ahmedabad
 

Related topic:
Virat KohliIPLcricket
Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy

Related News

Mushfiqur looks back on 20 years in international cricket

3d ago

King Kohli’s Test tale built on grit

2w ago

BCB unaware of Mustafizur's IPL call-up

2w ago

Tait, Mushtaq join Tigers in Lahore

3d ago
Virat Kohli

Cricket world reacts to Kohli's Test retirement

2w ago
|রাজনীতি

ডিসেম্বরের মধ্যেই জাতীয় নির্বাচন আয়োজনে সুনির্দিষ্ট তারিখ ঘোষণা করুন: তারেক রহমান

ডিসেম্বরের মধ্যেই জাতীয় নির্বাচনের সুনির্দিষ্ট তারিখ ঘোষণার আহ্বান জানিয়ে বিএনপির ভারপ্রাপ্ত চেয়ারম্যান তারেক রহমান বলেছেন, ‘দেশের বর্তমান অন্তর্বর্তীকালীন সরকার ১০ মাসেও জাতীয় নির্বাচনের...

৪ ঘণ্টা আগে
|ক্রিকেট

ফারুকের মনোনয়ন বাতিল করল ক্রীড়া পরিষদ

৩ ঘণ্টা আগে