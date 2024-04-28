Joty hopes to revive positive vibes

Nigar Sultana Joty, Captain of Bangladesh and her Indian counterpart Harmanpreet Kaur unveiling the 5-match T20i series trophy in front of the historic Ali Amjad's Clock on the banks of the River Surma in Sylhet. Photo: BCB

Bangladesh women's cricket team skipper Nigar Sultana Joty said she wanted to bring back the positive atmosphere surrounding her team with good performances against India in the five-match T20I series, starting today at the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium.

The series acts as a precursor for the upcoming Asia Cup in Sri Lanka in July followed by the T20 World Cup in Bangladesh.

Joty admitted that her side failed to meet expectations against world champions Australia earlier this month when they lost three T20Is and as many ODIs at home.

However, it was not just the losses but the manner in which they lost that raised questions about the actual improvements the Tigresses were able to make.

The hosts could do little to put up a fight, especially with the bat as they posted 95, 98, and 89 respectively in the three ODIs. In the three T20Is, the Tigresses managed 126, 103, and 78.

"We have played well in the past five-seven months but were pegged back against Australia which is why the expectations people had from us has decreased," Joty told reporters in the pre-match press conference.

"We want to earn it back. Our team is not highlighted. It is because of people's love and support of media that we have been able to come here. So, I want to create that vibe again."

The last time Bangladesh and India met, an ill-tempered contest was on display, with India skipper Harmanpreet Kaur at the centre of it all. The right-handed batter smashed the stumps with the bat after getting dismissed and later called the umpiring in the match 'pathetic'. The 35-year-old's temper also spilt in the post-match presentation of the ODI series as well and she taunted the Bangladesh team during the photo shoot, saying "call the umpires too".

Both sides have sidestepped the prior issues this time around and called for focus on the task at hand which is preparing for the upcoming marquee events.

"We are a much more mature team now which is why they take us seriously. India are a good team and have brought a full-strength side; the same side will play the [T20] World Cup. It is a good opportunity for us to be able to play five T20Is against India," Joty said.

"Usually the grounds here are heavy and the wickets are low and slow. That was the only reason we wanted to play here before the [T20] World Cup. We wanted to adjust to the conditions," Harmanpreet told reporters.

"Bangladesh is a very good team. They have improved over the years. I know they're going to give us a very good fight and we are ready for that," she added.

Joty also pointed out that the wickets in Sylhet will aid run-scoring.

"From what we have seen [the nature of the wicket], if you can score 140-150 batting first then it'll be difficult to chase. If we can score more than that, it'll be easier to defend," Joty said.