Cricket
Sports Reporter 
Tue Apr 2, 2024 06:27 PM
Last update on: Tue Apr 2, 2024 06:36 PM

Cricket

Aussies to meet PM Sheikh Hasina tomorrow

Photos: File Photo/Facebook

The Australia women's cricket team will meet Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina in a meet-and-greet event at the Gono Bhaban on Wednesday.

The Bangladesh team will also accompany the Aussies.

"Yes, both the teams have been invited to meet Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina," a BCB official told The Daily Star.

Australia arrived in the country on March 17 and won their three-match ODI series 3-0 against the Tigresses before clinching the three-match T20I series 2-0 with a match in hand. The third and final T20I is slated for April 4 and the players will be using the break on Wednesday to attend the event.

Australia vs BangladeshPrime Minister Sheikh HasinaNigar Sultana JotyAlyssa Healy
