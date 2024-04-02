Aussies to meet PM Sheikh Hasina tomorrow

The Australia women's cricket team will meet Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina in a meet-and-greet event at the Gono Bhaban on Wednesday.

The Bangladesh team will also accompany the Aussies.

"Yes, both the teams have been invited to meet Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina," a BCB official told The Daily Star.

Australia arrived in the country on March 17 and won their three-match ODI series 3-0 against the Tigresses before clinching the three-match T20I series 2-0 with a match in hand. The third and final T20I is slated for April 4 and the players will be using the break on Wednesday to attend the event.