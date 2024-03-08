Asia Cup win sparked women’s cricket revolution in Bangladesh, says Joty

The 2018 Asia Cup title win started a revolution in women's cricket in Bangladesh, said Tigresses' skipper Nigar Sultana Joty while opening up about the struggles of women's cricketers in the country during an interview with ESPNCricinfo today on the International Women's Day.

"To be honest, people were not interested initially. After we won the Asia Cup in 2018 against India and as it was our first big achievement, as a women's cricketer, I think that title helped us get the attention of the people in Bangladesh and others. So, after that I think a revolution began," said Joty.

With success, media attention and popularity of women's cricket has surged in Bangladesh. However, the flip side of the coin reveals a not-so-rosy picture, as aspiring young women's cricketers are still facing gender disparity in their daily lives.

"It was very difficult for women to choose cricket as a profession... the hardest part was for parents to be willing to let their girls play out their dream"



Joty, however, thanked the parents of the women's cricketers for being brave enough to allow their daughters to chase their dreams.

"Initially, it was not that good. We were struggling since we are a muslim country. So, it was very difficult for a woman to choose cricket as a profession and since we have a conservative culture so people do not take that for granted. People used to think the girls should be in their houses to do household works.

"I think we should thank all the parents. They were very brave and they actually supported their girls. If I talk about my parents, it was hard for them to support me since I come from a middle-class family hailing from a small city.

"For me it was very tough as people used to say so many negative things and they said there is no future for women's cricket in Bangladesh and we shouldn't be out wearing jerseys and t-shirts," she added.