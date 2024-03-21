Tigresses struggle in chase of 214-run target

Bangladesh batters are finding scoring runs difficult in chase of a challenging 214-run target against Australia in the first of the three Women's One-Day Internationals at the Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium in Mirpur today.

After 30 overs, Bangladesh were reeling at 89 for six with Shorna Akter unbeaten on 6 off 20 and Rabeya Khatun not out on 4 off 13.

The Tigresses lost opener Fargana Haque in the very first over when pacer Megan Schutt had the right-handed batter edge one back to the wicketkeeper with just the second delivery of the innings.

While pacers Schutt and Kim Garth were getting the ball to move in the air on a gloomy day, spinners also managed to get turns and bounce almost from the beginning in Mirpur. Off-spinner Ashleigh Gardner removed Murshida Khatun (10 off 24) in the eighth over, reducing the Tigresses to two for 21 in 7.2 overs.

Skipper Joty and opener Sobhana Mostary did some rebuilding, stitching together a 49-run third-wicket stand. However, just when Bangladesh looked to be getting in control of things, Sobhana was bowled around the leg while trying to sweep legspinner Alana King in the 18th over. Sobhana scored 17 off 38 deliveries.

The next three Tigresses to fall were all victims of run-outs. While Fahima Khatun and Ritu Moni were caught short of their ground with two direct hits, skipper Joty (27 off 64) only had herself to blame as she did not place her bat inside the crease.

