Pakistan opt to bowl against India

Supporters of both teams pose for photos as they arrive for the ICC men's Twenty20 World Cup 2024 group A match between India and Pakistan at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in East Meadow, New York on June 9, 2024. PHOTO: AFP

Pakistan captain Babar Azam won the toss and opted to bowl against India in their T20 World Cup Group A match at Nassau International Cricket Stadium on Sunday.

Light rain delayed the toss and the game will start half an hour later than scheduled at 11m local (15:00 GMT).

India, the pre-tournament favourites, won their opening game against Ireland while Pakistan are still reeling from a shock defeat at the hands of co-hosts USA.

Pakistan welcomed back all-rounder Imad Wasim, who missed their opening game with a rib injury. Azam Khan misses out in the only change for Pakistan.

India are unchanged as they look to take firm control of Group A which also features Canada.

The surface at the New York venue has produced low scoring games and has been criticised for producing uneven bounce with organisers conceding it had been inconsistent.