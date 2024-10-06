All eyes on Dubai for India-Pakistan showdown

Arch-rivals India and Pakistan will face off against each other at the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2024 on Sunday 6 October, while the West Indies will look to bounce back against Scotland.

Attention is turned to the contest between India and Pakistan at Dubai International Cricket Stadium and there is plenty on the line for both sides with just two teams from the group to progress to the semi-finals.

The second match on Sunday will also have some ramifications on the knockout stages, with 2016 winners West Indies chasing a first victory at the tournament after a disappointing display against South Africa.

The stakes are always high when India face Pakistan in international cricket and it's no different this time around with mixed fortunes for both sides in their opening group matches.

India would have been banking on a victory first-up against New Zealand and won't want to drop a second consecutive match at the tournament, while Pakistan will be dreaming of what might be if they can make it two on the trot and inch closer to a maiden semi-final berth.

More will be expected of India's strong batting order in this contest, while Pakistan boast some decent depth in their own line-up and should not be underestimated.

What They Said

India batter Jemimah Rodrigues: "I think what we have been doing really well as a team is just sticking to the process and doing whatever it takes one game at a time. We know every game from here is so crucial for us. We know that. But at the same time, we're going to go one game at a time and just make sure we stick to our process and do our job well. And I think if we can do that, I think if we play our best cricket, I think we can win matches."

Pakistan captain Fatima Sana: First of all, no team is small or big. Because it is T20 format. The one who plays well, wins the match on the day. So, we will try to carry the momentum that we have gained from here. Obviously, we have three big teams ahead of us. We will try to give our best with them.