Indian tennis team to visit Pakistan after 60 years
The Pakistan High Commission in New Delhi has issued visas to the Indian Davis Cup team, including the support staff, to play the Davis Cup World Group -1 Playoff Tie between Pakistan and India.
The World Group 1 play-off tie is scheduled to be played at the Islamabad Sports Complex on February 3 and 4.
The Indian Davis Cup squad will travel to Pakistan for the first time since 1964. India defeated Pakistan 4-0 in their most recent neutral site match in 2019.
Earlier, the All India Tennis Association (AITA) picked a six-member Indian tennis squad for the Davis Cup 2024 World Group I play-off against Pakistan, which will be held on February 3-4 in Islamabad. The matches will take place on the grass courts at the Pakistan Sports Complex.
