Indian tennis team to visit Pakistan after 60 years

Sun Jan 28, 2024 01:57 PM
Last update on: Sun Jan 28, 2024 02:00 PM

The Pakistan High Commission in New Delhi has issued visas to the Indian Davis Cup team, including the support staff, to play the Davis Cup World Group -1 Playoff Tie between Pakistan and India.

The World Group 1 play-off tie is scheduled to be played at the Islamabad Sports Complex on February 3 and 4.

"Pakistan High Commission, New Delhi has issued visas to Indian Davis Cup team, including the support staff, to play the Davis Cup World Group -1 Playoff Tie between Pakistan and India," a statement from the Pakistan High Commission in New Delhi read.

The Indian Davis Cup squad will travel to Pakistan for the first time since 1964. India defeated Pakistan 4-0 in their most recent neutral site match in 2019.

Earlier, the All India Tennis Association (AITA) picked a six-member Indian tennis squad for the Davis Cup 2024 World Group I play-off against Pakistan, which will be held on February 3-4 in Islamabad. The matches will take place on the grass courts at the Pakistan Sports Complex.

