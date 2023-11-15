Ton-up for Mitchell but New Zealand lose Williamson

Daryl Mitchell completed a fine hundred only to see two wickets fall quickly at the other end as New Zealand's quest for a record-breaking World Cup semi-final win over India suffered a major setback.

Mitchell came in with New Zealand 39-2, chasing a huge target of 398 at Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium on Wednesday.

But he responded with an 85-ball century featuring eight fours and five sixes, his second of the tournament against India following 130 in a four-wicket pool defeat by the unbeaten hosts in Dharamsala.

Together with New Zealand captain Kane Williamson, he put on 181 for the third wicket to give the Black Caps hope of a second successive World Cup semi-final win over India following a 2019 victory in a rain-affected match in Manchester.

Star batsman Williamson, however, fell for 69 when he flicked Mohammed Shami -- who had dropped him on 52 -- straight to Suryakumar Yadav at deep square leg.

Two balls later, 220-3 became 220-4 in the 33rd over when Shami had Tom Latham lbw for a duck, with the paceman having taken all four New Zealand wickets to fall.

The most any side have made batting second to win a World Cup semi-final is New Zealand's Duckworth/Lewis adjusted 299-6 against South Africa at Auckland in 2015.