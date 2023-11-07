Shakib wins the less significant ‘war’

Bangladesh skipper Shakib Al Hasan yesterday did not hesitate in admitting that his struggling side was 'at a war' and that he had to do anything he could to see his side win at least one battle, if not the entire war.

Bangladesh had lost six successive games in the ongoing World Cup before bouncing back to somewhat redeem themselves with a three-wicket win over Sri Lanka at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi yesterday.

However, the impact of the victory -- which boosted Bangladesh's chances of making it to the 2025 Champions Trophy by finishing in the top seven of the standings, and also saw Sri Lanka officially out of the semifinals race -- was overshadowed by what had transpired in a smog-choked Delhi.

Angelo Mathews of Sri Lanka was 'timed out' for the first time in international cricket when Bangladesh skipper Shakib had opted to appeal for his wicket on grounds that he was in breach of the ICC law that states that an incoming batter needs to be ready to take strike within two minutes of a dismissal.

"One of our fielders came to me and said 'If you appeal now, he will be out'. Then I appealed and the umpire asked me whether I was serious [about it] and if I was going to take it back or not. I said 'No, if it is in the rule, if it's out then I won't take it back'," Shakib, wearing a coy smirk on his face, clarified what had happened at the post-match presentation ceremony.

The Tigers, especially Shakib, had been receiving a lot of stick for one of their most underwhelming showing in World Cups. Bangladesh came to this game on the back of an 87-run thumping at the hands of the Netherlands, the only associate nation in this tournament.

Bangladesh's dire plight was not helped when Shakib decided to take a short trip back home in the middle of the tournament to prepare separately, or by the way his team tackled many issues in the ongoing event -- Liton Das throwing out media personnel from the team hotel in Pune and later apologising for it can be brought to the fore in this regard.

No wonder Shakib felt that he was 'at war'.

"I don't know if it's right or wrong but I felt like I was at a war and I had to take a decision to make sure that my team wins, and whatever I had to do for it, I did. There will be debates about whether it is right or wrong, but if it's in the rules then I do not mind taking those chances," he said.

Shakib, who won the player of the match for his 82-run knock and two wickets, said that the clash with Mathews ignited a 'fight within himself' that now rarely comes to the 36-year-old, helping him to play a match-winning knock.

Shakib did manage to win the war yesterday, but, unfortunately, the same cannot be said of his side, who are still lingering at the bottom half of the table.