Mon Mar 18, 2024 10:12 PM
Last update on: Mon Mar 18, 2024 10:23 PM

Hasaranga unretires for Bangladesh Tests

Photo: Facebook

Sri Lanka's Wanindu Hasaranga came out of Test retirement and was named in the squad for the two-match Test series against Bangladesh.

Wanindu Hasaranga, who announced his retirement from Test cricket last year, has returned to the fold for the ICC World Test Championship series against Bangladesh starting March 22.

The leg-spinning all-rounder is part of a strong spin attack that also includes Prabath Jayasuriya, Ramesh Mendis and all-rounders Nishan Peiris and Kamindu Mendis.

Dhananjaya de Silva, who was named Test skipper in February, continues at the helm, with Kusal Mendis as his deputy. 

The Test series begins on March 22 in Sylhet with the following Test in Chattogram from March 30.

Sri Lanka Test squad: Dhananjaya De Silva, Captain, Kusal Mendis, Vice Captain, Dimuth Karunaratne, Nishan Madushka, Angelo Mathews, Dinesh Chandimal, Sadeera Samarawickrama, Kamindu Mendis, Lahiru Udara, Wanindu Hasaranga, Prabath Jayasuriya, Ramesh Mendis, Nishan Peiris, Kasun Rajitha, Vishwa Fernando, Lahiru Kumara, Chamika Gunasekara.

