ICC Cricket World Cup 2023
AFP, Ahmedabad
Sat Nov 4, 2023 05:01 PM
Last update on: Sat Nov 4, 2023 05:04 PM

Labuschagne hits fifty after Australia lose four against England

Five-time winners Australia slipped to 129-4 in 26 overs after being invited to bat at the world's biggest cricket stadium in Ahmedabad.

Australia's Marnus Labuschagne watches the ball after playing a shot during the 2023 ICC Men's Cricket World Cup match between England and Australia at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on November 4, 2023. Photo: AFP

Adil Rashid and Chris Woakes claimed two wickets each to put England in charge against Australia in a World Cup clash between the Ashes rivals today.

Five-time winners Australia slipped to 129-4 in 26 overs after being invited to bat at the world's biggest cricket stadium in Ahmedabad.

Woakes removed both openers to leave Australia on 38-2 before Steve Smith and Marnus Labuschagne attempted to steady the innings in a partnership of 75.

Leg-spinner Rashid broke the stand with Smith out on 44 and then had Josh Inglis (three) caught at backward point after the batsman attempted a reverse sweep.

Labuschagne kept up the fight to reach his 50 and was batting with Cameron Green in hunt of a competitive total.

A win will boost Australia's chances of a semi-final berth as they stand third in the 10-team table led by hosts India, who have already made the final-four.

England are all but out of the race for the semi-final with five losses in six matches and another defeat will officially end their campaign.

A win, however, will be a boost to their hopes of qualifying for the 2015 Champions Trophy with the top seven teams from this World Cup gaining entry into the tournament where hosts Pakistan will have automatic qualification.

Fast bowler Chris Woakes struck in his first over to send back previous-match centurion Travis Head, caught for 11 after the left-hand batsman edged an angled delivery to Joe Root at slip.

David Warner attempted to hit back with a four and a straight six off Woakes before the bowler had his revenge when the left-hander mishit a slower off-cutter and was caught.

