ICC Cricket World Cup 2023
Star Sports Report
Sat Nov 4, 2023 01:58 PM
Last update on: Sat Nov 4, 2023 02:08 PM

England bowl first against Australia in Ahmedabad

England captain Jos Buttler won the toss and chose to bowl first against Australia at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad today.

Most Viewed

ICC Cricket World Cup 2023

England bowl first against Australia in Ahmedabad

Star Sports Report
Sat Nov 4, 2023 01:58 PM Last update on: Sat Nov 4, 2023 02:08 PM

England captain Jos Buttler won the toss and chose to bowl first against Australia at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad today.

England are unchanged for this match while Australia have two changes, Cameron Green and Marcus Stoinis coming in for Mitchell Marsh and Glenn Maxwell.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

The two Ashes rivals meet  with third-placed Australia looking to further boost their semi-final hopes with a win.

Defending champions England remain on the brink of World Cup elimination with five losses in six matches and another defeat would officially knock them out of the final-four race.

Australia are well-placed to reach the semi-finals after winning four games, but the loss of Maxwell and Marsh has been a blow to them.

The two teams come into the contest with memories of their thrilling and acrimonious Ashes series, which ended 2-2, still fresh.

England knocked Australia out of the 2019 World Cup in the semi-finals and went on to win their maiden title.

TEAMS

England 1 Jonny Bairstow, 2 Dawid Malan, 3 Joe Root, 4 Ben Stokes, 5 Jos Buttler (capt, wk), 6 Moeen Ali, 7 Liam Livingstone, 8 Chris Woakes, 9 David Willey, 10 Mark Wood, 11 Adil Rashid

Australia 1 David Warner, 2 Travis Head, 3 Steven Smith, 4 Marnus Labuschagne, 5 Josh Inglis (wk), 6 Marcus Stoinis, 7 Cameron Green, 8 Pat Cummins (capt), 9 Mitchell Starc, 10 Adam Zampa, 11 Josh Hazlewood

Related topic:
ICC Cricket World Cup 2023icc odi world cup 2023EnglandAustraliaJos ButtlerPat Cummins
Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy

Related News

Pakistan bowl as Kane Willamson returns for NZ

3h ago
Afghanistan vs Netherlands

Afghans dispatch Dutch to boost semis bid

14h ago

Labuschagne ready and waiting

Malan proud to silence critics with thrilling century

Bavuma out as South Africa bat against England

2w ago
|রাজনীতি

‘নির্বাচনে বিএনপির অংশগ্রহণ নিশ্চিত করতে হবে, সংবিধানে এমন কিছু নেই’

আওয়ামী লীগের সভাপতিমণ্ডলীর সদস্য ফারুক খান বলেছেন, ‘বিএনপি রাজনৈতিক কর্মসূচি পালন করছে না, সহিংসতা করছে।’

এইমাত্র
|ইসরায়েল-হামাস যুদ্ধ

হামাসের ভূগর্ভস্থ সুড়ঙ্গ শহর ইসরায়েলের স্থল হামলার সবচেয়ে বড় বাধা

১ ঘণ্টা আগে