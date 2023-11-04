England bowl first against Australia in Ahmedabad

England captain Jos Buttler won the toss and chose to bowl first against Australia at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad today.

England are unchanged for this match while Australia have two changes, Cameron Green and Marcus Stoinis coming in for Mitchell Marsh and Glenn Maxwell.

The two Ashes rivals meet with third-placed Australia looking to further boost their semi-final hopes with a win.

Defending champions England remain on the brink of World Cup elimination with five losses in six matches and another defeat would officially knock them out of the final-four race.

Australia are well-placed to reach the semi-finals after winning four games, but the loss of Maxwell and Marsh has been a blow to them.

The two teams come into the contest with memories of their thrilling and acrimonious Ashes series, which ended 2-2, still fresh.

England knocked Australia out of the 2019 World Cup in the semi-finals and went on to win their maiden title.

TEAMS

England 1 Jonny Bairstow, 2 Dawid Malan, 3 Joe Root, 4 Ben Stokes, 5 Jos Buttler (capt, wk), 6 Moeen Ali, 7 Liam Livingstone, 8 Chris Woakes, 9 David Willey, 10 Mark Wood, 11 Adil Rashid

Australia 1 David Warner, 2 Travis Head, 3 Steven Smith, 4 Marnus Labuschagne, 5 Josh Inglis (wk), 6 Marcus Stoinis, 7 Cameron Green, 8 Pat Cummins (capt), 9 Mitchell Starc, 10 Adam Zampa, 11 Josh Hazlewood