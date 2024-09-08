Cricket
Star Sports Report
Sun Sep 8, 2024 11:51 AM
Last update on: Sun Sep 8, 2024 11:55 AM

Cricket

Moeen Ali retires from international cricket

England all-rounder Moeen Ali Photo: AFP File

England all-rounder Moeen Ali has retired from international cricket, saying "the time is right" to move on, according to the BBC.

Moeen played all three formats for England after making his international debut in 2014.

The 37-year-old was part of the white-ball squads that won the 50-over World Cup on home soil in 2019 and the T20 World Cup in 2022.

He first retired from Test cricket in 2021 but came out of retirement two years later for the home Ashes series against Australia, which England ultimately drew.

Off-spinner Moeen played 68 Tests, 138 one-day internationals and 92 Twenty20s for England.

The vice-captain in the white-ball team, he also led England in one one-day international and 12 T20s.

He missed out on selection for England's upcoming white-ball series against Australia.

﻿Announcing his decision in an interview with Nasser Hussain in the Daily Mail, Moeen said it was "time for the next generation" in English cricket, the BBC report said.

"I could hold on and try to play for England again, but I know in reality I won't," Moeen said.

"Even retiring, I don't feel it's because I'm not good enough - I still feel I can play.

"But I get how things are, and the team needs to evolve into another cycle. It's about being real to myself."

A stylish left-handed batter, Moeen scored five Test and three ODI centuries.

He also took 204 Test wickets, along with 111 in ODIs and 51 in T20 cricket for England.

His final international appearance was against India in the semi-finals of the T20 World Cup in June, which England lost by 68 runs.

 

 

