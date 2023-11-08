Gill takes over from Babar as Shakib stays top all-rounder

India opener Shubman Gill has replaced Pakistan captain Babar Azam as the top-ranked ODI batter following the latest updates to the rankings, ICC said today.

Gill became just the fourth batter from India to accomplish the feat behind Sachin Tendulkar, Virat Kohli and MS Dhoni.

Gill so far has scored 219 runs in six matches at the World Cup with India having won all of their eight matches this World Cup. Babar's reign at the top as the number one ranked ODI batter comes to an end after two years.

Quinton de Kock, who has scored 543 runs, remained in third position with Virat Kohli up to fourth in the standings.

India's bowlers too have made huge strides at the ongoing tournament. As many as four bowlers have entered the top 10 bowlers. Mohammad Siraj regain his crown as the No.1 ranked ODI bowler, while teammates Kuldeep Yadav (up three places to fourth), Jasprit Bumrah (up three spots to eighth) and Mohammed Shami (up seven places to 10th) are all nestled within the top 10.

Bangladesh skipper Shakib Al Hasan was ruled out of the World Cup due to a injury but remained in top spot in the all-rounder rankings. Glenn Maxwell's epic 201 yesterday against Afghanistan saw him jump two places to sixth in the all-rounder rankings.