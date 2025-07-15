Cricket
Reuters, London
Tue Jul 15, 2025 02:24 AM
Last update on: Tue Jul 15, 2025 02:29 AM

Most Viewed

Cricket
Cricket

Tense exchanges made Lord's test more exciting, says Gill

Tue Jul 15, 2025 02:24 AM
Last update on: Tue Jul 15, 2025 02:29 AM
Reuters, London
Tue Jul 15, 2025 02:24 AM Last update on: Tue Jul 15, 2025 02:29 AM
Photo: Reuters

Heated exchanges between England and India players made the Lord's test more exciting and challenging, India captain Shubman Gill said after England took a 2-1 lead in the series with a dramatic 22-run win on Monday.

Tension flared between the teams during the intense third test, with Gill sarcastically clapping England batters for unnecessary delays, and India fast bowler Mohammed Siraj roaring in the face of England opener Ben Duckett after taking his wicket.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

Siraj was fined 15% of his match fee for his aggressive behaviour.

"You're giving everything, mentally, physically. There would be times when there would be a little bit of heat from both sides. But I think that's what makes it so exciting, more challenging," Gill told a news conference.

"At the end of the day, there's a lot of admiration within the two teams. Both the teams try their best to win."

Gill said staying calm under pressure would be crucial going forward in the five-match series.

"The longer the match goes, shows how well both the teams are balanced. It's just a matter of which team keeps their calm and composure longer," he said.

The fourth test in Manchester starts on July 23.

Related topic:
Shubman GillBen StokesMohammad SirajBen DuckettEngland vs India
Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy

Related News

'One more place to go': Stokes eyes No.1 Test ranking

1m ago

Captain Gill to bat at number four as India look to fill Kohli void

3w ago

‘Gill is outrageous’: New India captain rewrites Test history

1w ago
Shubman Gill

India captain Gill hailed at home after 'brilliant' Test win

1w ago

Pakistan spin duo just too good: Stokes

8m ago
তেহরানের ব্যস্ত সড়কে বিলবোর্ডে খামেনির ছবি। ছবি: এএফপি
|আন্তর্জাতিক

ইউরেনিয়াম সমৃদ্ধকরণ বন্ধের শর্তে যুক্তরাষ্ট্রের সঙ্গে আলোচনা নয়: ইরান

সাম্প্রতিক সময়ে ইরানের পরমাণু কর্মসূচি নিয়ে চুক্তিতে পৌঁছানোর জন্য ওয়াশিংটন ও তেহরান বেশ কয়েক দফা আলোচনা ও দরকষাকষিতে অংশ নেয়। কিন্তু এই উদ্যোগে বাদ সাধে ইসরায়েল।

২ ঘণ্টা আগে
|বাণিজ্য

থমকে আছে জীবনের চাকা: পাটকল চালুর আশায় হাজারো শ্রমিক

৫ ঘণ্টা আগে