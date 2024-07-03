Brazil into Copa America quarters after 1-1 draw with Colombia

Colombia defender Daniel Munoz celebrates with forward Luis Diaz after scoring an equalizer while Brazil midfielder Raphinha celebrates after scoring the first goal in a highly-anticipated Copa America Group D clash at the Levi's Stadium. PHOTO: REUTERS

Colombia came from behind to grab a 1-1 draw with Brazil on Tuesday, ensuring their qualification to the Copa America quarter-finals as group winners.

An equalizer from Daniel Munoz in first half stoppage time was enough to earn Colombia a share of the spoils after Raphinha had fired Brazil into the lead with a sublime 12th-minute free-kick at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California.

The result means Colombia advance to the knockout rounds as winners of Group D, where they will face Group C runners-up Panama in Glendale, Arizona, on Saturday.

But Tuesday's draw means Brazil will face a titanic showdown in Las Vegas on Saturday against arch-rivals Uruguay, winners of Group D with a perfect record.

Brazil will head into that quarter-final assignment without Real Madrid star Vinicius Jr, who picked up his second yellow card of the tournament for a reckless early foul on James Rodriguez on Tuesday.

Colombia playmaker Rodriguez had alarm bells ringing amongst Brazil fans from the ensuing free-kick, just clipping the top of the bar with goalkeeper Alisson beaten.

But although Colombia made the smoother start it was Brazil who took the lead after 12 minutes, with Raphinha curling a sensational free-kick into the top corner to make it 1-0.

Colombia however continued to threaten, Rodriguez volleying over the bar on the turn after 16 minutes.

Rodriguez thought he had set up Colombia's equalizer three minutes later, supplying a pinpoint cross from a free-kick on the right for Davinson Sanchez to home.

The goal was ruled out for offside after a VAR review.

Tempers threatened to boil over midway through the first half, and Venezuelan referee Jesus Valenzuela issued three yellow cards in quick succession to Colombia's Deiver Machado and Jefferson Lerma along with Brazil's Joao Gomes.

Colombia looked the more assured side throughout the first half and in stoppage time their slick play got its reward, with Crystal Palace wing back Munoz blasting home after being released by a superb pass from veteran forward Jhon Cordoba.

Colombia -- who have now gone 26 international games unbeaten since a defeat to Argentina in early 2022 -- looked comfortable through the second half and should have wrapped up victory in the final minutes only for substitute Rafael Borre to shoot over from eight yards with the goal gaping.

In Tuesday's other Group D game Costa Rica defeated Paraguay 2-1 in Austin to finish in third place.