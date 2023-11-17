Diaz brace sinks Brazil

Luis Diaz scored twice to fire Colombia to an emotional 2-1 win over Brazil in their FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualifiers match in Barranquilla, Colombia on Friday.

Liverpool's Diaz scored two goals in five minutes as Colombia came from behind to stun Brazil.

Diaz's dramatic double capped a roller-coaster month for the forward, whose father was taken hostage by Colombian guerrillas at the end of October before being released last week.

Diaz's father, Luis Manuel Diaz, was watching from the stands in tears as his son scored in the 75th and 79th minutes to fire Colombia to a crucial win.

Diaz's second-half double cancelled out Brazil's opener, which came from Arsenal forward Gabriel Martinelli after only four minutes.

A disappointing result for Brazil was compounded by an injury to Real Madrid star Vinicius Jr., who limped off clutching his left thigh after 27 minutes.

This was Brazil's second defeat in this year's Qualifiers. They had earlier lost to Uruguay 2-0 last month.