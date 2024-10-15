Football
Star Sports Report
Tue Oct 15, 2024 06:37 PM
Last update on: Tue Oct 15, 2024 06:43 PM

Most Viewed

Football

Argentina seek to stay top as Brazil fight for form

Star Sports Report
Tue Oct 15, 2024 06:37 PM Last update on: Tue Oct 15, 2024 06:43 PM
PHOTO: REUTERS/AFP

Eager to strengthen their standing in the fiercely competitive South American World Cup qualifiers, Argentina will welcome a resurgent Bolivia in Buenos Aires tomorrow (6:00 am, Bangladesh time), while an invigorated Brazil host bottom-placed Peru in Brasilia (6:45 am).

Reigning world champions Argentina remain top with 19 points, holding a three-point lead over Colombia, despite being held to a 1-1 draw by Venezuela in their previous match, where Lionel Messi returned from injury.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

On the other hand, Bolivia enter this fixture on a high, following a gritty 1-0 victory over Colombia. It marked their third consecutive win in the qualifiers, moving them up to sixth place. With a top-six finish guaranteeing a place at the 2026 World Cup, Bolivia are inching closer to their first finals appearance in nearly 30 years.

However, facing Argentina in Buenos Aires is a formidable challenge. Bolivia have historically struggled in Argentina, managing only one point in 11 previous visits, but their strong recent form suggests they will not go down easily against Lionel Scaloni's team who have conceded just eight goals in their last 20 qualifiers fixtures.

Brazil, meanwhile, will be aiming to build on their thrilling 2-1 comeback against Chile. Substitute Luiz Henrique was the hero, netting a dramatic 89th-minute winner to secure three vital points. After a run of disappointing performances, this win has breathed new life into Brazil's campaign, lifting the five-time champions to fourth in the standings with 13 points, two behind Uruguay.
 

Related topic:
FIFA World Cup qualifiers 2026ArgentinaBrazilfootball
Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy

Related News

Rodrygo scores the only goal as Brazil beat Ecuador

1m ago

Messi gives Inter Miami draw with Charlotte FC

2w ago
Bangladesh football team

Bangladesh hope to avoid mauling against Australia

4m ago

Pele 'would have been sad' at state of Brazil team, says son

9m ago

In front of goal Lewy is the best player for me: Flick

1w ago
উত্তরা ফাইন্যান্স
|অর্থনীতি

উত্তরা ফাইন্যান্সের বিনিয়োগকারীরা অন্ধকারে, চলছে অপ্রয়োজনীয় খরচ

কেপিএমজি বাংলাদেশের মাধ্যমে ২০২০ সালে নিরীক্ষা চালানো হয়। এতে পাঁচ হাজার ৩০০ কোটি টাকার আর্থিক অসঙ্গতি পাওয়া যায়।

১ ঘণ্টা আগে
|নিত্যপণ্য মূল্য

ওএমএসে কৃষিপণ্য, যা আছে ৬৫০ টাকার প্যাকেজে

২ ঘণ্টা আগে