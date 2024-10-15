Argentina seek to stay top as Brazil fight for form

Eager to strengthen their standing in the fiercely competitive South American World Cup qualifiers, Argentina will welcome a resurgent Bolivia in Buenos Aires tomorrow (6:00 am, Bangladesh time), while an invigorated Brazil host bottom-placed Peru in Brasilia (6:45 am).

Reigning world champions Argentina remain top with 19 points, holding a three-point lead over Colombia, despite being held to a 1-1 draw by Venezuela in their previous match, where Lionel Messi returned from injury.

On the other hand, Bolivia enter this fixture on a high, following a gritty 1-0 victory over Colombia. It marked their third consecutive win in the qualifiers, moving them up to sixth place. With a top-six finish guaranteeing a place at the 2026 World Cup, Bolivia are inching closer to their first finals appearance in nearly 30 years.

However, facing Argentina in Buenos Aires is a formidable challenge. Bolivia have historically struggled in Argentina, managing only one point in 11 previous visits, but their strong recent form suggests they will not go down easily against Lionel Scaloni's team who have conceded just eight goals in their last 20 qualifiers fixtures.

Brazil, meanwhile, will be aiming to build on their thrilling 2-1 comeback against Chile. Substitute Luiz Henrique was the hero, netting a dramatic 89th-minute winner to secure three vital points. After a run of disappointing performances, this win has breathed new life into Brazil's campaign, lifting the five-time champions to fourth in the standings with 13 points, two behind Uruguay.

