Brazil's Vinicius Junior celebrates with coach Carlo Ancelotti after scoring their all-important goal against Paraguay. PHOTO: REUTERS

Brazil booked their place at the 2026 World Cup in North America on Tuesday with a 1-0 victory over Paraguay.

The five-time world champions -- the only team to appear in every edition of the World Cup - punched their ticket to the finals with the first win of new coach Carlo Ancelotti's reign.