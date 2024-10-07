Football
Reuters
Mon Oct 7, 2024 05:45 PM
Last update on: Mon Oct 7, 2024 05:48 PM

Football

Militao out of Brazil's World Cup qualifiers with thigh injury

PHOTO: REUTERS

Real Madrid defender Eder Militao will miss Brazil's World Cup qualifiers against Chile and Peru this month due to a thigh injury, the Brazilian FA (CBF) said.

Real's Militao, who also missed last month's international fixtures with a leg injury, had travelled to Sao Paulo after featuring as a late substitute in Real's 2-0 win over Villarreal on Saturday.

"He underwent tests this Sunday... which revealed a minor muscle injury in his left thigh that will prevent him from playing," the CBF said in a statement.

Flamengo's Fabricio Bruno has been called up to replace Militao, the statement added.

Brazil are fifth in South America's World Cup qualifiers with 10 points from eight matches, with the top six set to directly qualify.

