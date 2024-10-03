Messi returns to Argentina squad for World Cup qualifiers

Argentina have been boosted by the return of captain Lionel Messi for their CONMEBOL World Cup Qualifiers against Venezuela and Bolivia, the country's football association said on Wednesday, after the 37-year-old recovered from an ankle injury.

Messi, who plays for Major League Soccer club Inter Miami, was left out of Argentina's squad for their World Cup Qualifiers against Chile and Colombia in August due to the injury which he sustained during the Copa America final.

Argentina beat Colombia 1-0 to win a record 16th Copa America title.

Goalkeepers - Geronimo Rulli, Juan Musso, Walter Benitez

Defenders - Gonzalo Montiel, Nahuel Molina, Cristian Romero, Leonardo Balerdi, German Pezzella, Nicolas Otamendi, Lisandro Martinez, Marcos Acuna, Nicolas Tagliafico

Midfielders - Leandro Paredes, Alexis Mac Allister, Rodrigo De Paul, Exequiel Palacios, Enzo Fernandez, Giovani Lo Celso, Thiago Almada

Forwards - Alejandro Garnacho, Nicolas Gonzalez, Nico Paz, Paulo Dybala, Lionel Messi, Lautaro Martinez, Julian Alvarez and Valentin Carboni