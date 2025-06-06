Vinicius, Casemiro back Ancelotti despite his goalless debut as Brazil coach

Carlo Ancelotti might not have gotten the start he had wanted as Brazil coach, but the Italian is definitely gaining the confidence of his players.

Ancelotti's debut as coach of Brazil ended in a goalless draw in Ecuador in South American World Cup qualifying on Thursday.

While there was no instant impact from Ancelotti, Vinicius Jr, who played under the coach in Madrid, said he needed time to make his impact felt.

"I'm very happy to have Ancelotti here with us, because I've always said he's the best coach I've ever worked with. Having the opportunity to work with him in the Brazilian national team is the best," the winger told SporTV.

"He hasn't had time to show his work, his game plan, because he's only had two or three days of training," he added.

Ancelotti's side created more chances, but failed to capitalise, with Richarlison squandering a well-placed pass from Vinicius Jr in the box and a powerful long-range shot from Casemiro, recalled to the national side by Ancelotti, being saved by Valle.

"Of course, we always have to improve, but little by little we're getting better. It's only been two or three days with a new coach. The dynamic is good, and the atmosphere is good. I'm very happy to be back. The atmosphere is excellent," Casemiro said after the match.

Ancelotti, the 65-year-old Italian, who left Real Madrid at the end of the European season, has been charged with taking Brazil through the latter stages of qualifying for the 2026 World Cup.

The former AC Milan and Chelsea manager replaced Dorival Junior, who was sacked at the end of March after the 4-1 thrashing at the hands of reigning champions and bitter rivals Argentina.

Thursday's result leaves the Selecao in fourth place in the qualifying table on 22 points while their archrivals, Argentina, are the only team to have officially secured their place in the tournament, which will be held in the USA, Canada, and Mexico.

Brazil's next opponents are third-placed Paraguay, who won 2–0 against Uruguay earlier to inch closer to qualification.

Meanwhile, Ecuador are also closer to qualifying, remaining in second place with 24 points. The top six teams qualify directly for next year's World Cup in the United States, Mexico and Canada. They play ninth-placed Peru on Tuesday.