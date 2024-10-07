Football
UEFA.COM
Mon Oct 7, 2024 09:23 AM
Last update on: Mon Oct 7, 2024 09:26 AM

Most Viewed

Football

Brazil beat Argentina to win sixth FIFA Futsal World Cup

UEFA.COM
Mon Oct 7, 2024 09:23 AM Last update on: Mon Oct 7, 2024 09:26 AM
PHOTO: UEFA

Brazil beat Argentina 2-1 in Uzbekistan to win their sixth world title, while Ukraine defeated France for bronze.

The result brought Brazil their sixth world title in the ten editions of the tournament, and their first in 12 years after missing out on the final in both 2016 and 2021. Argentina, by contrast, featured in both those deciders, winning the first before losing to Portugal three years ago.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

In the match for bronze, meanwhile, Ukraine achieved a best-ever finish of third as they won 7-1 against France, who reached the semis on their debut appearance, having never previously graced the knockout phase of any major tournament. Danyil Abakshyn's hat-trick for Ukraine against France took his finals tally to seven goals, earning him the Silver Boot behind Brazil's Marcel.

Elsewhere, Kazakhstan fell to Argentina in the quarter-finals, having dramatically knocked out holders Portugal in the previous round. Croatia, the Netherlands and Spain also lost in the last 16.

Indeed, for the third time in the four editions since the expansion to 24 teams, all seven European contenders advanced from the group stage. UEFA nations also maintained their record of always taking up at least three of the final-eight slots.
 

Related topic:
FIFA Futsal World CupBrazilFIFA
Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy

Related News

Elon Musk x Starlink

Brazil lifts Starlink account freeze after $3.3 mln transfer

3w ago

‘We want to put Brazil in the place we deserve’

3m ago

Amnesty urges FIFA to assess human rights risks before awarding World Cups

4m ago

FIFA resolves lawsuit by sports promoter owned by billionaire Ross

6m ago
Vinicius Junior two goals Paraguay match

Vinicius stars as Brazil beat Paraguay

3m ago
|বাংলাদেশ

প্রধানমন্ত্রীর কার্যালয়ের সাবেক মুখ্য সচিব নজিবুর রহমান গ্রেপ্তার

নজিবুর রহমান জাতীয় রাজস্ব বোর্ডের (এনবিআর) সাবেক চেয়ারম্যান।

১ ঘণ্টা আগে
|আন্তর্জাতিক

করাচিতে বিস্ফোরণে ২ চীনা নাগরিক নিহত

১ ঘণ্টা আগে