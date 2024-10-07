Brazil beat Argentina to win sixth FIFA Futsal World Cup

Brazil beat Argentina 2-1 in Uzbekistan to win their sixth world title, while Ukraine defeated France for bronze.

The result brought Brazil their sixth world title in the ten editions of the tournament, and their first in 12 years after missing out on the final in both 2016 and 2021. Argentina, by contrast, featured in both those deciders, winning the first before losing to Portugal three years ago.

In the match for bronze, meanwhile, Ukraine achieved a best-ever finish of third as they won 7-1 against France, who reached the semis on their debut appearance, having never previously graced the knockout phase of any major tournament. Danyil Abakshyn's hat-trick for Ukraine against France took his finals tally to seven goals, earning him the Silver Boot behind Brazil's Marcel.

Elsewhere, Kazakhstan fell to Argentina in the quarter-finals, having dramatically knocked out holders Portugal in the previous round. Croatia, the Netherlands and Spain also lost in the last 16.

Indeed, for the third time in the four editions since the expansion to 24 teams, all seven European contenders advanced from the group stage. UEFA nations also maintained their record of always taking up at least three of the final-eight slots.

