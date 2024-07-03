Copa America 2024: Quarterfinal fixtures

The quarterfinals of the Copa América 2024 will begin on July 5 with the match between defending champions Argentina and Ecuador in Houston.

Following are the quarterfinal fixtures after the completion of the group stage. The top two teams from each group advanced to the knockout stage.

The timings are given as per Bangladesh time:

Quarterfinals

July 5 Argentina v Ecuador 7:00 am Houston

July 6 Venezuela v Canada 7:00 am Arlington

July 7 Colombia v Panama 4:00 am Glendale

July 7 Uruguay v Brazil 7:00 am Las Vegas