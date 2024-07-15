TV & Film
Mon Jul 15, 2024
Last update on: Mon Jul 15, 2024 01:15 PM

Mehazabien ecstatic about Argentina's victory

Mon Jul 15, 2024
Photo: Collected

Mehazabien Chowdhury is currently in America and witnessed the finale of the Copa America football tournament. The actress, an ardent fan of Argentina and Messi, shared pictures and celebratory reels on her social media.

Argentina defeated Colombia to clinch their record-breaking 16th Copa America title following a thrilling final in Miami.

The actress was seen celebrating the victory with Argentine fans. The actress shared a reel on social media where she captioned it, "Celebrating Argentina team's victory."

Fans celebrating Argentina's victory after the Copa American match

She was spotted cheering along with fans under the open sky in the United States, wearing a light grey t-shirt and smiling sweetly for her fans in the video. She couldn't hold her excitement upon seeing her favourite team win the match.

Earlier, Mehazabien told The Daily Star about her fascination with football.

"If I had to choose between football and cricket, I'd prefer football. While I enjoy both sports, football captivates me more. The decision to attend Argentina's match was spontaneous."

The "Sabrina" actress also shared that it was a dream come true cheering for the team during their match.

I support Argentina for Messi: Mehazabien Chowdhury
I support Argentina for Messi: Mehazabien Chowdhury

"Witnessing my favourite team's victory was the highlight. Watching Messi play was an absolute delight," stated the actress.

