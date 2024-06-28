I support Argentina for Messi: Mehazabien Chowdhury

Mehazabien Chowdhury is currently visiting the US to enjoy the Copa America football tournament, where she passionately supports her favourite team, Argentina. She expressed her enthusiasm by wearing the Argentine team's jersey at the stadium.

Speaking to The Daily Star, the actress shared her experience, saying, "If I had to choose between football and cricket, I'd prefer football. While I enjoy both sports, football captivates me more. I arrived in America a few days ago and am currently staying in New Jersey. The decision to attend Argentina's match was spontaneous."

She also mentioned the challenge of securing last-minute tickets but expressed gratitude for obtaining two tickets. Mehazabien attended the match with actress Tasnia Farin.

Tasnia Farin with Mehazabien Chowdhury

"I've been eager to watch a match since arriving in America, and that wish has been fulfilled," she added. "I watched the game with immense excitement and joy, cheering for the team throughout. Witnessing my favourite team's victory was the highlight. Watching Messi play was an absolute delight."

Mehazabien visiting the USA

Reflecting on Messi's visit to Bangladesh and recalling her first live experience of watching him play, Mehazabien emphasised, "Messi's style of play has always captivated me. He's essentially the reason I support Argentina."

The "Redrum" actress wasted no time in purchasing the team jersey upon deciding to attend the match. "How could I watch Messi play without wearing the jersey?" she remarked. "Everyone has their favourite teams, and it's important not to belittle others over a game. It's about enjoying the sport."

Mehazabien at the stadium

Addressing a photo of herself wearing a Brazil team jersey, Mehazabien clarified, "That photo was from when I wore a blue outfit for a TV commercial. During the last Football World Cup, someone edited the picture and sent it to me. I also shared it on Facebook. I still have the original photo."

The actress believes sports bring something beautiful and encourages everyone to enjoy the game. Despite differences in team allegiances, she emphasises the importance of mutual respect.