Djokovic into record 77th Masters semi-final at Monte Carlo
Novak Djokovic reached a record 77th Masters semi-final on Friday when he defeated Alex de Minaur in straight sets in Monte Carlo.
The 36-year-old world number one came through a rollercoaster quarter-final to win 7-5, 6-4 and make the last-four in the principality for the first time since 2015 when he went on to claim his second title at the tournament.
Djokovic will take on either Casper Ruud of Norway or France's Ugo Humbert for a place in Sunday's final.
