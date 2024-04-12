Tennis
Djokovic into record 77th Masters semi-final at Monte Carlo

Serbia's Novak Djokovic hits a return to Australia's Alex De Minaur during their Monte Carlo ATP Masters Series Tournament quarter final tennis match on the Rainier III court at the Monte Carlo Country Club in Monaco on April 12, 2024. Photo: AFP

Novak Djokovic reached a record 77th Masters semi-final on Friday when he defeated Alex de Minaur in straight sets in Monte Carlo.

The 36-year-old world number one came through a rollercoaster quarter-final to win 7-5, 6-4 and make the last-four in the principality for the first time since 2015 when he went on to claim his second title at the tournament.

Djokovic will take on either Casper Ruud of Norway or France's Ugo Humbert for a place in Sunday's final.

