Can Abahani stop spirited Mariners in Club Cup final?

Star-studded Abahani will look for improved performance to regain the title of Club Cup hockey tournament when they square off against reigning champions Dhaka Mariner Youngs Club in the final at the Maulana Bhasani Hockey Stadium today.

The game kicks off at 5:00pm.

Despite being the top team on paper, national player-studded Abahani could not prove their mettle in the last three matches even though they won all of those matches, including a hard-fought 3-2 win over Mohammedan in the semifinals.

The Sky Blues will definitely look to up their game against a spirited Mariners, who stormed into the final with a massive 8-4 win over Usha KC. Mariners showed fantastic performance in all three previous matches and are considered as favourites to win back-to-back titles.

It is also going to be a repeat of the last edition final held three years ago when Mariners won 3-0 to claim their first-ever club cup title.

"The key to our strength is the fitness of the players as well as a good understanding among the local and the foreign players. We are playing with good combination, good passing, attacking and defending throughout the matches," Mariners coach Mamunur Rashid told The Daily Star after the team's final preparation.

"If we can carry our natural performance in the final, we will have a good chance of winning the match. We will definitely focus on team game instead of individual performances and that is what I've told the players today (Firday)," said the former hockey player, who also praised his opposition for their defensive and attacking prowess.

Abahani coach Hedayetul Islam Razib admitted that his charges could not perform well in the previous matches but he is optimistic for an improved performance in the final.

"Mariners have been performing well which we are not being able to do. We are lacking cohesion among the foreign and the local players. Besides, we are also not getting proper service in midfield as the players have just come back from injuries," Razib told The Daily Star.

"We made some mistakes in the match against Mohammedan as there is always nerves during Abahani-Mohammedan matches. Having rectified those mistakes, the boys are expected to perform well against Mariners," said Razib, who however believes if the local players perform well, they will have a good chance to win the final.

The foreign players have been playing key roles in deciding the fate of the matches for both teams. Mariners' Indian recruits have outperformed Abahani's Indians and the final might also turn out to be a battle between the foreigners.

Highlight

The foreign players of both teams have been decisive in their victories so far and the final could be a battle between them.