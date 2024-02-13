Sunday double helps Mohammedan pip Abahani

A second-half brace from Emmanuel Sunday powered defending champions Mohammedan to a 2-1 win over Abahani, thereby clainching the top spot in Group B, on the final match day of group stage of the Federation Cup at the Sheikh Fazlul Haque Moni Stadium in Gopalganj on Tuesday.

Chittagong Abahani, meanwhile, beat Brothers Union 3-0 in the other match of the group but both teams were eliminated.

Sheikh Russel KC, who lost both their matches in Group C, progressed to the last eight without securing a single point.

Sheikh Russel will face Mohammedan in the first quarterfinal on April 2, while Bashundhara Kings will take on Rahmatganj on April 16, Sheikh Jamal DC will square off against Police FC April 23 and Abahani will play against Fortis FC on April 30.

With both teams having confirmed quarterfinals already, the match between Mohammedan and Abahani was a group-deciding affair as well as prestige encounter.

Under the guidance of Argentinian coach Diego Crucinani, Abahani started brilliantly with crisp passing and build-up football from the back.

Washington Brandao tried a shot from distance which went inches over the crosspiece before the Brazilian snatched the ball from Masud Rana to deliver a great ball for Cornelius Stewart, who brilliantly shifted the ball to the other foot the box before driving a right-footer into the Mohammedan net on 39 minutes.

Mohammedan, on the other hand, created only one chance when Uzbek midfielder Muzzaffarjon Muzzaffarov availed a miss-pass from Jonathan Fernandes to drive a powerful effort, forcing Abahani goalkeeper Pappu Hossain to a valiant save.

Mohammedan coach Alfaz Ahmed brought two changes in the second half, sending in Shahriar Emon and Jafar Iqbal on the two flanks which gave the Black and Whites an edge in terms of running and the Abahani defence came under huge pressure.

Mozzaffarov cleverly put the ball behind the Abahani backline for unmarked Sunday, who placed the ball to the right-hand side of onrushing goalkeeper Pappu in the 51st minute.

Four minutes later, it was again Sunday, who just tapped in to give Mohammedan the lead after a back-header from Dosso Sidik on a long throw-in from Hasan Murad.