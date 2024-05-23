Kings show why they are champions

Bashundhara Kings and their loyal band of travelling fans were ecstatic at the Rafique Uddin Bhuiyan Stadium in Mymensingh yesterday as the club added the Federation Cup to the Independence Cup and the Bangladesh Premier League following a come-from-behind 2-1 win over Mohammedan Sporting Club.

In doing so, Kings completed the holy trinity as only the second club in the professional era in Bangladesh to win all three titles after Sheikh Russel did it in the 2012-13 season.

Kings will remember this final not only for confirming the treble but also their supporters, who made the environment electrifying throughout the final.

"I think it was an electrifying final; it was not a one-sided affair and the spectators enjoyed the game thoroughly," midfielder Sohel Rana said in instant reaction after the thrilling final, which was decided in extra time.

"We have built a mentality of becoming champions because the officials and players believe we deserve all trophies every season," the veteran midfielder added.

Echoing the same sentiment, captain Robson Robinho said, "The way they (Mohammedan) started the match, we knew it was going to be tough but when we go to the pitch, we always try to win. That is the mentality of Bashundhara Kings and we do it in every match. Sometimes good clubs give you tough time but you have to come back and we did it."

Goalkeeper Mehdi Hasan Srabon kept Kings in the match with a string of excellent saves in regulation and extra time. The second-choice keeper thought he paid back the coach's faith.

"I am happy to have taken the challenge I was given today. I think I have paid back the faith the coach put on me in the final," said Srabon, who felt the final was the toughest game he played this season.

Defender Tapu Barman felt that the two tournaments this season were tougher than the league and that Mohammedan were the tougher opponents than Abahani.

"The league was easy for us as we clinched it with three matches left but the Federation Cup and the Independence Cup were difficult. However, teamwork was important, especially with the way we came back in the matches. We also went down in the Independence Cup final but came back and it happened in the Federation Cup too," said Tapu.

Mohammedan coach Alfaz Ahmed, meanwhile, blamed his side's defending and inability to take the challenge for the defeat.

"I think there was a problem in defending and the players could not take the pressure of the big match," Alfaz said. "We could have killed the match in regulation time or taken the tie to tiebreaker. I think you need a bit of luck to become champions. But I'm happy that the players gave their best."