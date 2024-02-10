Football
Agencies
Sat Feb 10, 2024 11:58 AM
Last update on: Sat Feb 10, 2024 01:16 PM

Most Viewed

Football

Signing Mbappe would be 'worse' for Barca, says Deco

Agencies
Sat Feb 10, 2024 11:58 AM Last update on: Sat Feb 10, 2024 01:16 PM
PSG's Kylian Mbappe. Photo: Reuters

Barcelona Sporting Director Deco said that they are not looking to sign French forward Kylian Mbappe as it would only make the Spanish club "worse".

Mbappe is out of contract with Paris Saint-Germain at the end of the season and is widely expected to join Real Madrid on a free transfer.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

Barcelona, unlike Real Madrid, have a very tricky financial situation. Even if they were to sign Mbappe, the club would have to off-load a few players. 

Speaking on Catalan radio station Esport3 regarding a possible Barcelona move for Mbappe, Deco explained why it would be a mistake to sign the French forward if it meant getting rid of two of their key players like Ronald Araujo and Frenkie de Jong. 

"I don't know what will happen with Mbappe. It would be a mistake to sell [Ronald] Araujo and Frenkie [de Jong]. I would like to improve the squad and not make it worse. I think it would be worse for the team if Araujo and Frenkie left and Mbappe came," Deco said. 

While Mbappe will not be heading to Camp Nou, Deco hinted that Barca might be open to the idea of keeping loan stars Joao Cancelo and Joao Felix around. 
 

Related topic:
Kylian MbappeDecoBarcelona
Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy

Related News

Messi, Mbappe, Haaland finalists for FIFA Best

How Xavi's Barca dream soured

1w ago
Al Nassr's Cristiano Ronaldo

Ronaldo says Saudi league 'more competitive' than French

3w ago

Mbappe's future to dominate transfer window

Real Madrid 'adulterating' La Liga: Barca coach Xavi

1w ago
যেটা হয়ে গেছে, হয়ে গেছে—ভুলে যেতে হবে: নেতাকর্মীদের শেখ হাসিনা
|রাজনীতি

যেটা হয়ে গেছে, হয়ে গেছে—ভুলে যেতে হবে: নেতাকর্মীদের শেখ হাসিনা

‘একটা কথা আমি বলবো, কোনো রকম সংঘাত আমি চাই না। আর যারা এর সঙ্গে জড়িত থাকবেন, সে যেই হোক, তার বিরুদ্ধে কিন্তু ব্যবস্থা নেওয়া হবে।’

৫ মিনিট আগে
|আন্তর্জাতিক

এগিয়ে ইমরান সমর্থিত স্বতন্ত্ররা, জোট গড়তে রাজি নওয়াজ-বিলাওয়াল

৫৫ মিনিট আগে
push notification