PSG favourites in Barca clash: Xavi

Barcelona coach Xavi Hernandez said on Saturday PSG were the favourites in their upcoming Champions League quarter-final tussle.

The Catalans, five-time winners of the competition, face former coach Luis Enrique's French champions, but although PSG are still looking to win the trophy for the first time, Xavi believes they are the stronger side.

"I'd give them the favourites tag -- we have won more Champions Leagues, but the economic situation they are in, signing players (compared to) what we can spend, it's not the same situation," Xavi told a news conference.

"They won't beat us on hope, desire, and dreaming though, we watched the draw together and the players are positive and looking forward to competing.

"We have to show it on the pitch -- it's easy to talk and then do nothing -- we must speak on the pitch, and show our talent and worth there."

Led by a rampant Kylian Mbappe, PSG cruised to a 5-2 aggregate victory over Barcelona in the 2020-21 season at the last 16 stage.

However, Luis Enrique's Barcelona recorded an historic comeback victory to beat PSG 6-1 at Camp Nou in the 2016-17 season, after a 4-0 away defeat, to reach the quarter-finals.

The Spanish champions travel to Paris for the first leg on April 10, with the second leg at the Olympic Stadium in Barcelona on April 16.