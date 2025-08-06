Organisers demand immediate reboot of Pioneer Football League

Many officials from Pioneer Football League clubs staged a protest today in front of the Bangladesh Football Federation (BFF) headquarters, demanding the immediate resumption of the most extensive grassroots competition in the country.

Among the protestors were budding footballers holding banners that read, "BFF, answer why the Pioneer Football League is stopped" and "Let's start the Pioneer League or step down." Organisers urged BFF president Tabith Awal to take initiative and direct the formation of the league's full committee.

The BFF last held the Pioneer Football League in 2022. Despite collecting entry fees from participating clubs, the federation has yet to organise a new edition since then. The league, a recognised platform for teams aspiring to enter the third division, has produced several national players over the years.

So far, BFF has named executive member Tipu Sultan as the committee chairman, but no other names have been finalised.

"… we gave the entry fees in 2022 for the next edition of the league. If the league is held irregularly, then you won't find any footballers in the coming days," said Mohanagar Krira Chakra general secretary Alamgir Hossain.

"We even sat with the chairman to ask him to roll the league immediately. We also sat with him in the recent past and he promised us to announce the full committee within a week, but he did not take any steps," he added.

Laizu Football Academy vice president Shahadat Hossain noted that time is running out for a timely launch.

"The league is supposed to get underway in October, but there is no visible step. If they can't start the league in October, then it will be more tough because of the preparation for the national elections and Ramadan. As a result, the league will be deferred by another six months."

"So, we want a full committee of the Pioneer Football League immediately, the schedule of medical tests, and the bylaws of the league. That's why we came here," he added.

Provati Football Academy general secretary Shariful Islam highlighted the consequences of the delay.

"Some of the players are already overaged due to the delay of the league, while the existing players are asking us time and again about their participation -- but we don't have answers."

Blaming the league committee for the continued uncertainty, he said, "We will request the BFF president to take care of the matter and create the opportunities for the budding players to play the league, because the players can't go forward if they don't get a chance to play the league."