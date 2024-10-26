Tabith Awal elected new BFF president

Tabith Awal has been elected as the president of Bangladesh Football Federation following a landslide victory in the BFF polls today.

A politician, businessman and two-time former vice-president of BFF, Tabith secured 123 votes against five secured by the other contestant at this post -- sports organiser AFM Mizanur Rahman during the elections which took place at the InterContinental Dhaka hotel today, confirmed BFF's chief election commissioner Mezbah Uddin Ahmed.

Five of the 133 delegates were absent from the AGM and elections.

"Of 133 votes, 128 voters casted their votes and Tabith Awal bagged 123 votes out of 128 casted votes while Mizanur Rahman Chowdhury got five votes. Tabith Awal was declared BFF president for 2024 to 2028 tenure," said chief election commissioner Mejbah Uddin Ahmed in a video message released by BFF today.

Tabith is the fourth elected BFF president after Golam Mostafa, SA Sultan, and Kazi Salahuddin.