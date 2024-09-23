Tabith Awal to run for BFF president

Two-time Bangladesh Football Federation vice-president Tabith Awal today declared to contest for presidency in the upcoming BFF elections, which will be held on October 26.

The Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) leader's announcement came eight days after organiser Tarafder Ruhul Amin had announced himself as the first candidate for the position.

Tarafder's announcement had come 24 hours after incumbent president Kazi Salahuddin announced he would not seek a fifth term, and since then Tabith's announcement was eagerly awaited.

Speaking at a press conference at a hotel in the capital, Tabith said he was hopeful about winning the election and would look to take the country's football forward if elected.

"If my nomination is accepted after scrutiny, I will declare my manifesto and future plan," Tabith said. "After watching who are interested to run in the elections, we can think whether it is going to be a panel or a partial panel or no panel. so I can't address these areas now."

Asked if there is any possibility to form a consensus panel, Tabith said, "We all are sportsmen, so our mentality is competition. We will always welcome each and every individual who believe they are fittest for the BFF president's post. I think the best leader may come through elections but without competition, there will be no credibility even if one or two individuals are best one. I will hope to come through a competitive election, and then I can understand that the mandate is mine and I have support from sports."

In reply to another question, the former BFF vice-president said, "It is not wise to confine Aminul Haque [who extended his support to Tarafder Ruhul Amin] to a political party because he is also a member of football fraternity. He was the captain of the national team and gold winning member of the SAFF Championship. I think it is an individual decision whom he supports or not but I want to go forward and want to contest in BFF election as a sports person."

The football organiser also said that he will bring surprise on the field if elected for the top post.