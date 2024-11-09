First BFF EC meeting to focus on financial issues

The newly elected members of Bangladesh Football Federation (BFF) are likely to get a clear picture about the finances of the game's local governing body as the first executive committee meeting today is set to focus mostly on financial matters.

The BFF has been going through financial constrains for years, struggling to organise annual events every year while a lack of financial transparency saw FIFA suspend its former general secretary Abu Nayeem Shohag, fine former senior vice-president Abdus Salam Murshedy and warn some top officials.

New BFF president Tabith Awal is apparently determined to bring discipline to BFF's financial department, and with the aim, the first EC meeting will a total of 28 agenda, out of which 16 are finance-focused.

"Most of the agenda will focus on financial matters which will likely to provide every member with a clear idea of how BFF will be run in the next four years," a member told The Daily Star on condition of anonymity.

Those 16 finance-related issues will feature BFF's current financial condition, contribution of FIFA, AFC and sponsors, outstanding bills, owed bill, BFF's permanent and non-permanent properties, structure of BFF vat and tax, BFF's agreements with vendors and marketing agents and the services BFF has been receiving from different sources.

The meeting will also discuss about the plan of the finance department to meet the requirements FIFA audit committee submitted and outline a quarterly budget for 2025.

"The meeting will also discuss details about the national men's senior, women's senior and age-level teams and form standing committees in a bid to run all activities," said another member, seeking not to be named.

It has also been learnt that the meeting will likely discuss reform of BFF constitution and the committees of district football associations.