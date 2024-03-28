Titu made technical director of BFF

AFC pro-licence coach Saiful Bari Titu is all set to be appointed as the technical director of Bangladesh Football Federation after the BFF technical committee recommended the veteran coach for a one-year appointment on Thursday.

The post of technical director was vacant since the middle of 2023 when Paul Smalley left the job.

Titu is going to the third local technical director after Shahidur Rahman Shantu and BA Jubair Nipu since the post was created 15 years ago.

"Eleven coaches applied for the technical director's post with only Titu applying from Bangladesh. We gave priority to the local coach as per the job circular as well as a FIFA directive, which suggests developing local coaches as technical director," BFF vice-president and technical committee chairman Mohiuddin Ahmed Mohi told the Daily Star after the meeting.

"We recommended Titu for a one-year appointment as he will work on every technical aspect regarding the BFF," Mohi said. "As a local coach, Titu knows every detail of the country's football and we believe he can play a great role in developing the country's football."

Titu, who had previously worked as head and assistant coach of the national team, joined the women's team as head coach after Golam Rabbani Choton left the job last year. The former midfielder guided the women's team in a few international friendly matches as well as the Asian Games. He also guided U-19 and U-16 women's teams titles in SAFF Championships this year.

BFF general secretary Emran Hossain Tushar informed that the appointment of Titu will come into effect from April 1 while BFF Elite Academy's British coach Peter Butler take charge of women's teams.