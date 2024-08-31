Aminul, others demand Salahuddin's resignation

A group of former footballers and some leaders of Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) demanded the resignation of Bangladesh Football Federation president Kazi Salahuddin and asked for deferring the BFF elections slated for October 26, during a protest in front of the BFF House on Saturday.

The group, led by former national team captain and BNP leader Aminul Haue, later moved inside the BFF House and spoke of their demands with the BFF general secretary.

"There has been corruption in the country's popular sport, football. He (Salahuddin) has no moral right to remain president. If he has conscience, he will resign. We do not want any elections in the federation under him. This matter is absolutely clear," said Aminul during the protest, also urging all to drive away corruption from football.

"Considering the flood and the overall situation, we have asked to contact FIFA to postpone the elections."

Salahuddin, who has been at the helm of the country's football for the past 16 years, has iterated his desire to run for a fifth term. However, the protesters said they want to see the BFF president leave immediately.

"We can request FIFA to postpone the elections for some time. Then those who are players or organisers, they can analyse more and then we can consult the sports advisor to decide how we can better organise the country's football and take it to a better position," said Aminul.

Former national footballers Syed Rumman bin Wali Sabbir, Sayeed Hasan Kanan, Kaiser Hamid, Shafiqul Islam Manik, BNP leader Khairul Kabir Khokon, Abdus Salam and many others also spoke during the protest. Shafiqul Islam Manik, former football coach and coach of the national team, Qaiser Hamid and many others came in this human chain.