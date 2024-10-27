Tabith Awal's leadership promises BFF reform

After being elected president of Bangladesh Football Federation (BFF), Tabith Awal stated that the board's focus is on action rather than mere talk, with the goal of advancing the nation's football in the coming days.

Former footballer-turned-organiser Tabith expectedly won the elections with a landslide victory over unheralded organiser AFM Mizanur Rahman Chowdhury by 123-5 votes, as 128 voters out of 133 delegates cast their votes to elect a new committee for the next four years, from 2024 to 2028.

Asked how the BFF, which had previously been run single-handedly by president Kazi Salahuddin, would be governed under his leadership, two-time former vice-president Tabith said, "We believe in action rather than talk, and we will let you know how the committee will run after our first EC meeting."

Tabith, a politician, businessman, and former footballer, also termed their victory "a triumph for the country and its people."

"We don't want to seal this victory for the people; rather, it is our duty to protect their triumph… We can expect modern football [from this committee], and we want to keep Bangladesh united with football and bring some happiness to the country's people through football," he said.

The newly elected BFF president is also not worried about the challenges ahead of them, even though the country's football has downgraded in the recent past.

"I think no work is a challenge for us because it is our responsibility given by the voters… I am hopeful of meeting the expectations of the countrymen," said Tabith, who thanked the sports adviser Asif Mahmud for creating a proper environment for the BFF elections.

Tabith also emphasised the need for reforming the BFF constitution in the coming days, for the sake of football development.

"We all agree that we want to bring reform to football, and to start it, we want to reform the constitution. At the same time, we want to keep football rolling on the ground so that the standard of the country's football improves."

Newly elected vice-president Nasser Shahrear Zahedee, who received the highest votes of 115 among six vice-president candidates, is optimistic about progressing football in the country despite a financial crisis looming in the board.

"The elections were held with huge enthusiasm among the voters. If we can keep patience, respect, and support among us, then we can present beautiful football locally and internationally, irrespective of politics and opinions.

"I also believe the executive committee can meet the expectations of the country's people. I think if we want the country's football to progress, we need to emphasise district football and ensure playgrounds everywhere, apart from establishing academies at the divisional headquarters," said Zahedee, also the chairman of Radiant Pharmaceuticals.

Replying to a query, he said, "I think there will be a financial crisis in the BFF, but if we want to make a collective effort to popularise football, then there won't be any financial crisis."