BFF delegates refuse approving annual budget

The delegates of the Bangladesh Football Federation (BFF) today refused to approve a proposed draft budget of Tk 61.52 crore for the 2025 fiscal, demanding further explanation for the expenditure.

The demand was made today at the electoral general meeting at a city hotel where the voters started casting their votes to elect a 21-member executive committee of the country's second most affluent sports body for the next four years.

The proposed budget sees Tk 14 crore deficit as some Tk 47.5 crore will come through FIFA (22 crore), AFC (14.5 crore), broadcast right (5.9 crore), SAFF, JFA and subsidy for participation in international tournaments.

The proposed budget also sees Tk 36 crore to be spent on domestic competitions and Tk 13.4 crore for international commitments.

"Today the proposed budget for 2025 was placed before the AGM but the delegates wanted the proposed budget to be passed under the new committee," BFF vice president Imrul Hasan told the reporters after the meeting adding that the new committee will have to pass it with an extraordinary general meeting.

Maruful Haque, one of the delegates, said that the delegates wanted more explanation behind the expenditure as well as asked to reduce the deficit sum.

It was also learnt that NSC secretary Aminul Islam told the congress that there were some areas in the BFF constitutions that need to be reformed in light of the rules and regulation of FIFA and AFC and the government wants to work with BFF closely.

Imrul Hasan also informed that the outgoing president Kazi Salahuddin was also present and in his speech requested the delegates to cast their votes for honest, dedicated and capable aspirants in the BFF polls.