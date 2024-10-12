Ruhul Amin not running for BFF presidency

The last day of nomination paper collection for the Bangladesh Football Federation elections on Saturday threw a few surprises, none more so than that of Tarafder Ruhul Amin collecting paper for senior vice-president's post instead of the president's post.

The owner of the now-defunct Saif Sporting Club had announced his intention of running for presidency, a day after long-serving president Kazi Salahuddin had said he would not run for a fifth term. Amin, who had done quite a bit of footballing investment and promotion prior to the last election, had quit the race midway through and had since detached himself from football.

His declaration last month had indicated that former vice-president Tabith Awal may have a strong competitor for the top post in the October 26 elections.

A staff of his office, who bought the nomination paper on Amin's behalf, disclosed that it was for the senior vice-president's post without giving any reasons for the U-turn.

There were a few other surprises, though.

Mymensingh District Football Association's president and former BCB director Abdullah Al Fuad Redwan, a key ally of Amin, bought nomination papers for both president and vice-president posts. Speaking to media, he said the scope for a consensus panel was always open.

The two other individuals, apart from Tabith, who bought nomination papers for the top post are AFM Mizanur Rahman, a grassroots coach from Dinajpur, and Shahadat Hossain Jubayer, a councillor of Brahmanbaria FC.

Only three nomination papers were sold for the senior vice-president's post, with incumbent VP Imrul Hasan, Tarafder Ruhul Amin and Mohammad Monir Hossain buying those papers.

Twelve nomination papers were sold against four vice-presidents posts while 43 papers were sold against 15 posts for members.

The aspiring candidates will get two days to submit the nomination papers, on October 14 and 15, before the election commission scrutinises the nomination papers the next day.

The withdrawal of candidature will take place on October 19 and 20 and the final list of candidates will be published on October 20.