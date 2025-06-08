Football
Star Sports Desk
Sun Jun 8, 2025 03:45 PM
Last update on: Sun Jun 8, 2025 04:10 PM

Neymar tests positive for Covid-19

Neymar
Neymar. Photo: Reuters

Brazilian superstar Neymar Jr has tested positive for Covid-19, confirmed his club Santos today.

"With a viral condition that began on Thursday (June 5), Neymar Jr. underwent laboratory tests, after evaluation by the Medical Department of Santos FC, which confirmed infection by Covid-19," Santos wrote in an official statement.

"The player had already been away from activities since Thursday, when he began showing symptoms, and remains resting at home and undergoing symptomatic treatment, as determined by a doctor," the statement added.

The Covid-19 diagnosis adds to the troubles of the 33-year-old, whose return to Brazil's Serie-A has been far from ideal.

After returning to his boyhood club Santos following an injury-plagued stint at Saudi club AL-Hilal, all has not gone well for Neymar.

So far, he has managed just 12 games for Santos in all competition and has struggled with his fitness and injuries.

Neymar was serving a one-match ban after a deliberate handball while trying to score a goal against Botafago earned him a red card on last Sunday.

footballNeymar
