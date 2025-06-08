Bangladeshi-origin Nabil called up in Qatar football team

Bangladeshi-origin footballer Nabil Irfan has earned a call-up to the Qatar men's national team after head coach Julen Lopetgui summoned him for their AFC Asian Cup Qualifiers match against Uzbekistan on June 10.

Nabil, who plays for Al-Wakrah Sport Club in the Qatari league, has represented Qatar once before in June last year in a FIFA World Cup Qualifier match against India in Doha.

The right back played 70 minutes in the 2-1 victory and was also in the squad for their match against Afghanistan the same month, but remained on the bench.

Nabil was not initially part of the Qatar squad for the Uzbekistan tie but just three days before the game, Lopetgui summoned him into the squad alongside Mohammed Ayash.

The 21-year-old Nabil is one of the many Bangladeshi-origin footballers making waves around the world. Both his parents hail from Brahmanbaria.