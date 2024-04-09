Football
Reuters
Tue Apr 9, 2024 10:22 PM
Last update on: Tue Apr 9, 2024 10:25 PM

Most Viewed

Football

Murtough leaves role as Man United football director

Reuters
Tue Apr 9, 2024 10:22 PM Last update on: Tue Apr 9, 2024 10:25 PM
PHOTO: COLLECTED

Manchester United football director John Murtough has stepped down from his position after more than a decade at the club, the Premier League side said on Tuesday.

Murtough's departure comes as United continue their overhaul following British billionaire Jim Ratcliffe's acquisition of a 25% stake in the club.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

Highly-rated Sporting Director Dan Ashworth has also been heavily linked with a move to Old Trafford after Newcastle United placed him on gardening leave after he decided to step down from his position in February.

"We want to thank John for his loyal service over many years, and for his support and integrity during this period of transition," Ratcliffe said in a statement. "He leaves with our best wishes for the future."

Related topic:
Manchester United
Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy

Related News

Jurgen Klopp

Liverpool must cause problems for United: Klopp

2d ago

Hattrick hero Palmer fires Chelsea to last-gasp win over Man Utd

4d ago

Late Casemiro winner sets up Man United for Liverpool clash

World Cup winner Pogba handed four-year doping ban

'World-class' Salah ready to wreak havoc on Man Utd, says Klopp

3w ago
|বাংলাদেশ

এমভি আবদুল্লাহ: মুক্তি পেয়ে আমিরাতের বন্দরে নামতে চান ১৮ নাবিক

অপর পাঁচ নাবিক চট্টগ্রামে আসার পরে সাইন অফ করতে চান বলে জানা গেছে।

৩৫ মিনিট আগে
|ব্যাংক

ইউসিবির সঙ্গে একীভূত হতে পারে ন্যাশনাল ব্যাংক

৩২ মিনিট আগে
push notification