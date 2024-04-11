Messi is the greatest, says Monterrey coach after knocking out Miami

Inter Miami's Argentine forward Lionel Messi drives the ball during the Concacaf Champions Cup quarter-final second-leg between Mexico's Monterrey and US' Inter Miami at the BBVA Stadium in Monterrey, Mexico on April 10, 2024. Photo: AFP

Mexican club Monterry's coach Fernando Ortiz said that he considers Lionel Messi "the greatest player of all time" after his side knocked out Messi's Inter Miami from the CONCACAF Champions Cup, and also clarified he meant no offence with his comments aimed at the Argentine before the quarter-final clash.

Before the first of the two legs, the Monterrey coach said that Inter Miami might get favoured by the match officials in 50-50 decisions if Messi, who couldn't play in the first leg at home as he was recovering from a hamstring injury, took part in the tie.

His comments weren't received amicably by Inter Miami and it sparked the clash at the players' tunnel between several members of both sides, including Messi, after the first leg, which Monterrey won 2-1.

But after Monterrey comfortably won the second leg in Mexico 3-1, Ortiz adopted a much softer approach while talking about Messi and Inter Miami.

"I said that we were going to beat them, not for a lack of respect for Miami, just because I thought that my players would understand what needed to be done. To me, Leo is the greatest player of all time, I did not mean to offend anyone, I just gave an honest opinion," Ortiz said.

"As a coach, I'm happy to eliminate a great team. Gerardo [Martino] and Leo are a great coach and a player who are recognised worldwide. We have the satisfaction to win the series, but we are thinking of Tigres," he added.

Messi played the entire 90 minutes of the 2nd leg but his presence did little good to Inter Miami.