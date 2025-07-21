Liverpool agree to sign Frankfurt striker Ekitike

Liverpool have agreed to sign Eintracht Frankfurt striker Hugo Ekitike in a deal worth an initial £69 million, according to a BBC report.

The Premier League champions switched their focus to Ekitike following Newcastle's refusal to sell Sweden striker Alexander Isak, who is valued at around £150 million by the Magpies.

Newcastle and Manchester United were also interested in Ekitike, but Liverpool look set to win the race for one of Europe's hottest young stars.

It is believed the Reds have agreed to pay a potential further £10 million in add-ons to sign the 23-year-old Frenchman, whose overall price tag could reach £79 million.

Once the transfer is completed, Ekitike will link up with Arne Slot's side on their pre-season tour of Asia.

Ekitike scored 22 goals in 48 games in all competitions for Frankfurt last season after joining the Bundesliga club from Paris Saint-Germain.

He was an unused substitute during his side's pre-season friendly against FSV Frankfurt on Saturday, with Eintracht boss Dino Toppmoller admitting Ekitike's impending departure was "a bitter loss".

Liverpool have an opening in their forward line after Diogo Jota's recent death in a car crash in Spain.

The Reds are also believed to be willing to sell Uruguay striker Darwin Nunez, while Colombia forward Luis Diaz has been the target of a rejected bid from Bayern Munich.

Liverpool have already splashed out £116 million on Germany playmaker Florian Wirtz, as well as signing defenders Jeremie Frimpong and Milos Kerkez from Bayer Leverkusen and Bournemouth respectively.

Georgia goalkeeper Giorgi Mamardashvili has also linked up with Arne Slot's side since the end of last season after agreeing his move from Valencia in 2024.